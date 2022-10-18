Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) Price Target Lowered to €61.25 at Morgan Stanley

Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from €72.50 ($73.98) to €61.25 ($62.50) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

NEMTF has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Nemetschek from €70.00 ($71.43) to €57.00 ($58.16) in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Nemetschek from €75.00 ($76.53) to €55.00 ($56.12) in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nemetschek currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.81.

Shares of Nemetschek stock opened at $62.75 on Monday. Nemetschek has a twelve month low of $62.75 and a twelve month high of $87.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.75 and its 200 day moving average is $71.99.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

