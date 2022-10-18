NetDimensions (Holdings) Limited (NETDY) (OTCMKTS:NETDY) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.37

NetDimensions (Holdings) Limited (NETDY) (OTCMKTS:NETDY – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.37 and traded as high as $5.37. NetDimensions (Holdings) Limited (NETDY) shares last traded at $5.37, with a volume of 100 shares traded.
NetDimensions (Holdings) Limited (NETDY) Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.37.
About NetDimensions (Holdings) Limited (NETDY)
NetDimensions (Holdings) Limited is an investment holding company. The Company is principally engaged in licensing of computer software and the provision of related services. It provides learning and performance management solutions to help companies, government agencies and other organizations manage productivity.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NetDimensions (Holdings) Limited (NETDY) (NETDY)
- Biogen’s Stock Pullback Offers a Second Chance
- Pitch a Tent in Camping World Stock
- Fisker is Entering a Critical Stage That Could Reward Investors
- The Bottom Is In For JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- The Institutions May Cap Gains In Steel Dynamics
Receive News & Ratings for NetDimensions (Holdings) Limited (NETDY) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetDimensions (Holdings) Limited (NETDY) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.