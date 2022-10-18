NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital cut shares of NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on NeuBase Therapeutics to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

NBSE opened at $0.31 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.01. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $4.40.

NeuBase Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NBSE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04. Equities analysts anticipate that NeuBase Therapeutics will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 239,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 24,293 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 370,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 256,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 114,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 44,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders, and cancer and oncology applications.

