NeuroMetrix (NURO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 20th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical device company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative return on equity of 16.02% and a negative net margin of 45.76%. The business had revenue of $2.14 million during the quarter.
NeuroMetrix Stock Performance
Shares of NURO opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.11 and its 200 day moving average is $3.50. NeuroMetrix has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.53.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
About NeuroMetrix
NeuroMetrix, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, the Middle East, and Mexico. Its primary marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system, a platform for the performance of nerve conduction studies.
