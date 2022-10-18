NeuroMetrix (NURO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 20th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical device company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative return on equity of 16.02% and a negative net margin of 45.76%. The business had revenue of $2.14 million during the quarter.

Shares of NURO opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.11 and its 200 day moving average is $3.50. NeuroMetrix has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in NeuroMetrix during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in NeuroMetrix by 46.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,113 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in NeuroMetrix during the first quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NeuroMetrix by 6.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 315,137 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 19,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, the Middle East, and Mexico. Its primary marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system, a platform for the performance of nerve conduction studies.

