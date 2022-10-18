News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Downgraded to Hold at Loop Capital

Loop Capital lowered shares of News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Loop Capital currently has $17.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $30.00.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of News in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of News to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of News from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.10 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $16.13 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.46. News has a 12 month low of $14.87 and a 12 month high of $25.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.27.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. News had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. News’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that News will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. News’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

In other news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 82,028 shares of News stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $1,536,384.44. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 87,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,733.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWSA. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in News during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in News by 2.4% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in News by 17.3% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 121,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 17,861 shares during the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd raised its position in News by 4.9% during the first quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 4,335,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,038,000 after acquiring an additional 201,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in News by 4.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 46,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

