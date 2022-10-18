NexPoint Residential Trust (NXRT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Up 5.1 %

NXRT opened at $42.09 on Tuesday. NexPoint Residential Trust has a one year low of $38.67 and a one year high of $95.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.86 and its 200-day moving average is $64.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 51.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08.

NexPoint Residential Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 187.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NexPoint Residential Trust

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $90.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,721,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,735,000 after acquiring an additional 66,684 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,389,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,863,000 after acquiring an additional 25,510 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 732,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,792,000 after acquiring an additional 42,027 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 192.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 401,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,287,000 after acquiring an additional 264,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 24.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 337,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,102,000 after acquiring an additional 67,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

