NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Hold”

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.20.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NGM opened at $3.41 on Monday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $21.63. The stock has a market cap of $274.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NGM Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:NGM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 196.39% and a negative return on equity of 41.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 172,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,288 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 770,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,877,000 after acquiring an additional 78,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 124.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 181,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 100,816 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

