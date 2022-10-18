NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) Downgraded by Piper Sandler to “Neutral”

Piper Sandler lowered shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NGM. B. Riley dropped their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.20.

Get NGM Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Stock Down 70.5 %

Shares of NGM stock opened at $3.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.61. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $21.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.25.

Institutional Trading of NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:NGM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.79% and a negative net margin of 196.39%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 315.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.