NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.20.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Stock Down 70.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NGM opened at $3.41 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.61. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $21.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NGM Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:NGM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 196.39% and a negative return on equity of 41.79%. Equities research analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. raised its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 311,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

