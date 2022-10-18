NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by B. Riley from $29.00 to $8.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NGM. Piper Sandler downgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NGM Biopharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.20.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.41 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.25. The company has a market capitalization of $274.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.61. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $21.63.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:NGM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.79% and a negative net margin of 196.39%. On average, analysts forecast that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 172,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,288 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 770,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,877,000 after acquiring an additional 78,936 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 124.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 181,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 100,816 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

