Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NISTF) Short Interest Update

Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NISTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,820,300 shares, a growth of 29.7% from the September 15th total of 3,716,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,377.2 days.

Nippon Steel Price Performance

OTCMKTS:NISTF opened at $15.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.68. Nippon Steel has a 12-month low of $13.89 and a 12-month high of $20.82.

About Nippon Steel

Nippon Steel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication, engineering and construction, chemicals and materials, and system solutions businesses in Japan and internationally. The company's steelmaking and steel fabrication business offers steel plates, sheets, and slags; bar and rod materials; structural steel; pipes and tubes; titanium and stainless products; and railway, automotive, and machinery parts for applications in automotive, energy, infrastructure, and consumer electronics markets.

