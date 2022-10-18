Norbord (TSE:OSB) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $56.97

Norbord Inc. (TSE:OSB – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$56.97 and traded as low as C$56.48. Norbord shares last traded at C$56.97, with a volume of 484,672 shares.

Norbord Stock Down 1.2 %

The stock has a market cap of C$4.60 billion and a PE ratio of 20.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$56.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.05, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.18.

About Norbord

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, moldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

