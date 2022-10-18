Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.91

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (LON:NOG – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.91 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 2.75 ($0.03). Nostrum Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 3 ($0.04), with a volume of 3,505 shares changing hands.
Nostrum Oil & Gas Stock Up 19.8 %
The company has a market cap of £5.56 million and a P/E ratio of -0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.65, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4.91.
About Nostrum Oil & Gas
Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.
