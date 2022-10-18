Nucor (NUE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $6.45 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.76. Nucor had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The business had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Nucor to post $30 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Nucor Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $122.09 on Tuesday. Nucor has a 52-week low of $88.50 and a 52-week high of $187.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.43. The firm has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.43.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 6.14%.

NUE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Nucor to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a $120.00 price target on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $416,233.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,829,508.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $416,233.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,829,508.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $708,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,778,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nucor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 48.3% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

