Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target Increased to $31.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NTNX. Northland Securities increased their price target on Nutanix to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Nutanix in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Nutanix from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Nutanix to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Nutanix from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.58.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Nutanix Trading Up 0.7 %

Nutanix stock opened at $26.54 on Monday. Nutanix has a 12 month low of $13.44 and a 12 month high of $37.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.78 and its 200-day moving average is $19.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Activity at Nutanix

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $385.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. Nutanix’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nutanix will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 65,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $1,499,071.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,250,167.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 65,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $1,499,071.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,250,167.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 7,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $166,081.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,964,757.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,852 shares of company stock worth $2,587,546 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutanix

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nutanix in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.