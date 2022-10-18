NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on NuVasive from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NuVasive from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on NuVasive from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on NuVasive from $67.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on NuVasive from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.77.

NUVA stock opened at $42.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.72 and a 200-day moving average of $50.35. NuVasive has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $62.83.

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $310.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.83 million. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 3.41%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NuVasive will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in NuVasive by 1,364.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 648,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,868,000 after acquiring an additional 603,967 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in NuVasive during the 1st quarter worth $27,627,000. Nuance Investments LLC bought a new position in NuVasive during the 1st quarter worth $22,099,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in NuVasive by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 665,010 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $32,692,000 after acquiring an additional 336,741 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NuVasive by 348.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 257,488 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,658,000 after acquiring an additional 200,056 shares during the period.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

