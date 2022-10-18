Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,400 shares, an increase of 30.1% from the September 15th total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund during the second quarter worth about $1,779,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund in the second quarter valued at $561,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 85.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 84,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 39,116 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 91.7% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 69,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 33,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $348,000.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund Price Performance

NYSE NIQ opened at $12.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.87. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund has a twelve month low of $11.94 and a twelve month high of $15.70.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund Dividend Announcement

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0295 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

