Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.93

Shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.93 and traded as low as $10.75. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $10.76, with a volume of 110,370 shares traded.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.37.

Get Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.0415 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund

About Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXJ. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 381,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 44,973 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 298,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $2,172,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 138,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 63,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 126,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.