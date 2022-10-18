Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.93

Shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.93 and traded as low as $10.75. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $10.76, with a volume of 110,370 shares traded.
Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.37.
Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.0415 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.
About Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.
