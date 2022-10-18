ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at William Blair

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ON. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $73.30.

ON Semiconductor Trading Up 3.5 %

ON opened at $59.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.88. ON Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $43.00 and a 12-month high of $76.78.

Insider Transactions at ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 41.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $341,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,209,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $341,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,209,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $143,569.11. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,537.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,474 shares of company stock valued at $681,729 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ON Semiconductor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,612,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,667,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,776 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,608,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,114 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 26.3% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,213,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $664,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,815 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 11.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,480,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $426,637,000 after acquiring an additional 861,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $373,702,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

