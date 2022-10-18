On the Beach Group (OTCMKTS:OOBHF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of On the Beach Group (OTCMKTS:OOBHF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of OOBHF stock opened at $5.45 on Monday. On the Beach Group has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $5.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.45.

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through four segments: OTB, International, Classic, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

