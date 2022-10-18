Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) Short Interest Up 28.8% in September

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,910,000 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the September 15th total of 2,260,000 shares. Approximately 8.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orchid Island Capital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Orchid Island Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Orchid Island Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Orchid Island Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Orchid Island Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 22.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Orchid Island Capital Stock Performance

Orchid Island Capital Dividend Announcement

NYSE ORC opened at $9.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.93. Orchid Island Capital has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $25.25. The company has a market cap of $337.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.06%. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -30.72%.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

