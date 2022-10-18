Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AX. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Axos Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Axos Financial by 605.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 79.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 66.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 13.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. 77.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axos Financial Price Performance

Axos Financial stock opened at $38.05 on Tuesday. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.11 and a 12 month high of $62.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $192.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.82 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 31.14%. Equities analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Axos Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Axos Financial to $43.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Wedbush downgraded Axos Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Axos Financial from $58.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Axos Financial to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 4,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total value of $185,540.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,245 shares in the company, valued at $610,255.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Axos Financial news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 4,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total value of $185,540.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,245 shares in the company, valued at $610,255.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Grinberg sold 2,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total value of $122,504.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,452,098.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,870 shares of company stock worth $851,807. 4.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Axos Financial Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

