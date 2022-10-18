Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTX. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 994,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,816,000 after buying an additional 174,127 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $11,155,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,143,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,660,000 after buying an additional 125,830 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 549,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,703,000 after buying an additional 108,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 339,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,445,000 after buying an additional 56,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Minerals Technologies news, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich sold 16,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $978,917.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,102,995.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jonathan J. Hastings sold 11,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $770,900.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,213.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich sold 16,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $978,917.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,102,995.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,067 shares of company stock worth $3,404,799 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Minerals Technologies Stock Performance

MTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. CL King downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Minerals Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Shares of NYSE:MTX opened at $54.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.29. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.38 and a 12 month high of $79.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.71 and its 200 day moving average is $61.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $577.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.65 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Minerals Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.89%.

Minerals Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

Recommended Stories

