Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $612,000 Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,251 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 5,122.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 913,900 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $27,106,000 after purchasing an additional 896,400 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 10.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,253,691 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $126,169,000 after purchasing an additional 389,754 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,129,401 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $241,118,000 after purchasing an additional 386,775 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the first quarter worth $9,761,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 5.6% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,452,787 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $132,070,000 after purchasing an additional 235,978 shares during the period. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 9,739 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total transaction of $380,113.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,740,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,264,759.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Foot Locker news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $77,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,966.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 9,739 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total transaction of $380,113.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,740,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,264,759.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 326,008 shares of company stock valued at $10,960,670. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Stock Performance

Shares of FL opened at $31.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.73 and a 200-day moving average of $31.00. Foot Locker, Inc. has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $57.76. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Foot Locker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 32.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.95.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

