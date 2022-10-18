Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $631,000 Stock Position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Banner were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Banner by 32.8% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banner by 11.3% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Banner during the first quarter worth $2,385,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Banner by 3.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 116,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,904,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banner by 7.7% during the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. 85.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Banner alerts:

Banner Stock Performance

Shares of Banner stock opened at $66.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Banner Co. has a twelve month low of $52.35 and a twelve month high of $67.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.55 and its 200 day moving average is $60.91.

Banner Announces Dividend

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $156.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.92 million. Banner had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Banner Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BANR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Banner from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Banner to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Banner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banner in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Banner

In other Banner news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $78,125.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

About Banner

(Get Rating)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.