Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,975 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDRX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 4.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,852,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $311,957,000 after purchasing an additional 584,339 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,823,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,635,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,349,000. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,765,000. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDRX shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Price Performance

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CFO Leah Jones sold 7,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $116,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,776.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total transaction of $174,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 742,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,964,346.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Leah Jones sold 7,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $116,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,634,776.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,945 shares of company stock valued at $360,569. Company insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDRX opened at $14.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.36 and a 200 day moving average of $17.20. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $23.25.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $150.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.