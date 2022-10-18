Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Progyny were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Progyny in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Progyny in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Progyny in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Progyny by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Stock Performance

NASDAQ PGNY opened at $38.75 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.79. Progyny, Inc. has a one year low of $25.67 and a one year high of $68.32. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.24, a P/E/G ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Progyny had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Progyny in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progyny news, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $221,041.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 424,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,183,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Progyny news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total value of $666,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,529,502.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $221,041.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 424,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,183,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 293,617 shares of company stock valued at $11,869,558 in the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Progyny Profile

(Get Rating)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

See Also

