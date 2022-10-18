Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 4,000 Shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,251 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFS. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,073,084 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $25,110,000 after acquiring an additional 403,067 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 582,005 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,880,000 after acquiring an additional 248,582 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,582,996 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $37,042,000 after acquiring an additional 198,027 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 366,046 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,565,000 after acquiring an additional 151,446 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,067,639 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $188,783,000 after purchasing an additional 107,224 shares during the last quarter. 64.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PFS opened at $20.89 on Tuesday. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.18 and a 1-year high of $26.20. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.63.

Provident Financial Services ( NYSE:PFS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $120.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 45.93%.

PFS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Provident Financial Services from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Provident Financial Services to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Provident Financial Services from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

