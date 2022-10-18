Orocobre (TSE:ORL) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.22

Orocobre Limited (TSE:ORL – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.22 and traded as high as C$8.34. Orocobre shares last traded at C$8.28, with a volume of 19,462 shares trading hands.

Orocobre Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.17, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 4.33. The company has a market cap of C$5.28 billion and a PE ratio of -36.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.22.

Orocobre Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Orocobre Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of lithium in Argentina. The company's flagship project is the Olaroz Lithium Facility located in the Jujuy province of northern Argentina. It also operates two open pit mines situated in Tincalayu and Sijes producing minerals, refined products, and boric acid.

