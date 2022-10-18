Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Price Target Cut to 500.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from 610.00 to 500.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

DNNGY has been the topic of several other reports. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Ørsted A/S from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Ørsted A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $735.40.

Get Ørsted A/S alerts:

Ørsted A/S Trading Up 2.9 %

OTCMKTS:DNNGY opened at $26.38 on Monday. Ørsted A/S has a one year low of $24.89 and a one year high of $48.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.82.

Ørsted A/S Company Profile

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ørsted A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ørsted A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.