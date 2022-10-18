OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Price Target Cut to $52.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $66.00 to $52.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KIDS has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on OrthoPediatrics to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $57.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.17.

OrthoPediatrics stock opened at $44.06 on Monday. OrthoPediatrics has a twelve month low of $36.71 and a twelve month high of $73.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.80 million, a P/E ratio of -73.43 and a beta of 0.86.

OrthoPediatrics ( NASDAQ:KIDS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.87 million. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 10.88%. As a group, equities analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KIDS. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 25.3% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,505,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,973,000 after purchasing an additional 304,380 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 44.2% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 374,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,239,000 after buying an additional 114,844 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 23.9% during the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 474,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,472,000 after buying an additional 91,503 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 302.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after buying an additional 82,923 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 24.8% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 314,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,580,000 after buying an additional 62,638 shares during the period.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

