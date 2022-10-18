P2P Global Investments (LON:P2P) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $826.00

P2P Global Investments PLC (LON:P2P – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 826 ($9.98) and traded as low as GBX 822 ($9.93). P2P Global Investments shares last traded at GBX 826 ($9.98), with a volume of 23,968 shares trading hands.
P2P Global Investments Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 826 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 826. The company has a market capitalization of £617.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91. The company has a current ratio of 68.62, a quick ratio of 10.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.73.
About P2P Global Investments
P2P Global Investments PLC is a closed ended mutual fund launched and managed by Marshall Wace LLP. It is Co-managed by MW Eaglewood Europe LLP. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in consumer loans, SME loans, advances against corporate trade receivables and/or purchases of corporate trade receivables.
