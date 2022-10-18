PACCAR (PCAR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.00 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 8.68%. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect PACCAR to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR Stock Performance

PACCAR stock opened at $88.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.62. PACCAR has a one year low of $77.00 and a one year high of $97.56.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 21.45%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.64.

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PACCAR

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at about $522,000. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at about $490,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $469,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at about $442,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in PACCAR by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.