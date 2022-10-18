Pacific Assets Trust (LON:PAC) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $344.56

Shares of Pacific Assets Trust plc (LON:PAC – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 344.56 ($4.16) and traded as high as GBX 345 ($4.17). Pacific Assets Trust shares last traded at GBX 338.50 ($4.09), with a volume of 163,104 shares trading hands.

Pacific Assets Trust Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 344.56 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 328.71. The firm has a market cap of £409.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,417.86.

Get Pacific Assets Trust alerts:

Insider Activity at Pacific Assets Trust

In related news, insider Andrew Impey acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 336 ($4.06) per share, with a total value of £33,600 ($40,599.32).

About Pacific Assets Trust

Pacific Assets Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. It is managed by First State Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the Asia-Pacific region, excluding Japan, Australia, and New Zealand. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.