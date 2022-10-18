Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Short Interest Update

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, a growth of 31.4% from the September 15th total of 1,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 354,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Trading Up 3.2 %

PPBI opened at $34.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.18. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.92 and a 12 month high of $45.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.39 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 38.46% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PPBI. Raymond James raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacific Premier Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPBI. CWM LLC increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 497.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. 92.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

