Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,020,000 shares, an increase of 29.6% from the September 15th total of 2,330,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 697,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on PKG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $158.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $143.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

PKG opened at $115.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.56. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $110.56 and a 12 month high of $168.50.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 12.13%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.25%.

Institutional Trading of Packaging Co. of America

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 397.4% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 455.6% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

See Also

