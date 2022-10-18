Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Given New C$35.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PARXF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$34.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Get Parex Resources alerts:

Parex Resources Price Performance

Shares of PARXF opened at $15.00 on Monday. Parex Resources has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $23.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.88.

About Parex Resources

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 6,521,632 gross acres. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198,825 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.