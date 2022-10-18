Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 265 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 14,100.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 284 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 25.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 1,085.1% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Stock Performance

PerkinElmer stock opened at $126.63 on Tuesday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.46 and a 12-month high of $203.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.72. The stock has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.15.

PerkinElmer Dividend Announcement

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.29. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on PerkinElmer from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.50.

Insider Transactions at PerkinElmer

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $827,298.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,941,973.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,700 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $827,298.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,941,973.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 3,173 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total value of $524,877.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,199.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

