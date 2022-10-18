Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 283 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,732 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in Lennar by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lennar by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,924 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in Lennar by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lennar by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lennar by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 35,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennar

In other news, VP David M. Collins sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $1,230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,393,324. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lennar Trading Up 1.4 %

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lennar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Lennar from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Lennar from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Lennar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised Lennar from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.43.

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $74.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.34 and a 200 day moving average of $77.87. The company has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $62.54 and a 12-month high of $117.54.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.04 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 23.12%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 17.5 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.92%.

About Lennar

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.