Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.2% in the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% during the second quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $261.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.53. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $230.44 and a 12-month high of $340.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $270.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.38 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.78%.

PH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $297.00 to $282.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $361.00 to $352.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.67.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total value of $955,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,915,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

