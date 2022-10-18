Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $550,000 Holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,240 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 26.2% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 6,256 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 730,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,821,000 after buying an additional 249,517 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 9.3% during the second quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 74,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,948,000 after buying an additional 6,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 5.2% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,039,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,229,000 after buying an additional 99,953 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on RPD. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $155.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rapid7 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.47.

Rapid7 Price Performance

RPD opened at $42.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.82. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.36 and a 1 year high of $145.00.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $167.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.36 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rapid7 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

