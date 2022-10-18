Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,574 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,876 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AXTA. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $965,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 142.2% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 19,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 11,585 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 26,434 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 16,635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the period.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:AXTA opened at $22.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.26 and its 200 day moving average is $24.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $20.66 and a fifty-two week high of $34.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 21.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AXTA shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.38.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

