Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,599 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STX. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 726 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

STX opened at $53.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.13. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $49.62 and a 1 year high of $117.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.19.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.33). Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 412.90% and a net margin of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $106.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.39.

Seagate Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Stories

