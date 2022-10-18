Patrick J. Flanagan Sells 95,299 Shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 95,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total value of $128,653.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 492,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
NYSE LDI opened at $1.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day moving average of $2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.89. loanDepot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $8.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.
loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $308.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.13 million. loanDepot had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.87%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that loanDepot, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.
LDI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on loanDepot from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on loanDepot from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on loanDepot from $1.70 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on loanDepot to $3.25 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, loanDepot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.41.
loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.
