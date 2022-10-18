Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Piper Sandler

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PDCO. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Patterson Companies from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Patterson Companies to $26.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Patterson Companies from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Patterson Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Patterson Companies to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.92.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Patterson Companies Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $26.66 on Monday. Patterson Companies has a 12-month low of $23.87 and a 12-month high of $35.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.64.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.06). Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Patterson Companies will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patterson Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 145.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson Companies

(Get Rating)

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.