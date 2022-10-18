PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.21

PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.21 and traded as low as $0.96. PAVmed shares last traded at $1.02, with a volume of 543,763 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on PAVmed from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

Get PAVmed alerts:

PAVmed Stock Up 3.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $92.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average of $1.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PAVmed

PAVmed ( NASDAQ:PAVM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Analysts predict that PAVmed Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PAVmed during the second quarter worth approximately $1,483,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its position in shares of PAVmed by 1,525.7% during the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 330,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 310,000 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PAVmed during the first quarter worth approximately $196,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PAVmed by 8.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,496,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 120,691 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PAVmed by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,216,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,567,000 after buying an additional 116,997 shares during the period. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PAVmed

(Get Rating)

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device for the early detection of adenocarcinoma of the esophagus and Barrett's Esophagus (BE); and EsoGuard, a bisulfite-converted next-generation sequencing DNA assay.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PAVmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAVmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.