PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total value of $713,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 174,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,596,269.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Spector sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.58, for a total transaction of $2,636,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,857,011.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total value of $713,310.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 174,891 shares in the company, valued at $9,596,269.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,646 shares of company stock worth $4,132,449 in the last three months. 18.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services Trading Up 2.1 %

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFSI. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 53,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 1,783.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 385,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,503,000 after buying an additional 364,933 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 798.5% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 21,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 18,764 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. 61.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $45.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.36. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.34. PennyMac Financial Services has a 52-week low of $38.53 and a 52-week high of $71.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $511.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.70 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 27.37%. Analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

PennyMac Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 6.77%.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

