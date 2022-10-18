PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at Barclays

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Financial Services has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $65.00.

PFSI stock opened at $45.13 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.36. PennyMac Financial Services has a 12 month low of $38.53 and a 12 month high of $71.52. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $1.06. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The firm had revenue of $511.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.70 million. Sell-side analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.77%.

In other news, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total transaction of $713,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 174,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,596,269.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Spector sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.58, for a total value of $2,636,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,857,011.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total transaction of $713,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 174,891 shares in the company, valued at $9,596,269.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,646 shares of company stock valued at $4,132,449 in the last ninety days. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFSI. MFN Partners Management LP grew its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 4,531,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,091,000 after acquiring an additional 556,274 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 322.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 706,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,610,000 after purchasing an additional 539,539 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,940,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,953,000 after purchasing an additional 422,092 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 783,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,703,000 after purchasing an additional 379,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 1,783.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 385,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,503,000 after purchasing an additional 364,933 shares during the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

