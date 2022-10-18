Pentair (PNR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 25th. Analysts expect Pentair to post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter. Pentair has set its Q3 guidance at $0.93-0.95 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $3.70-3.75 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect Pentair to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Pentair Stock Performance

Shares of PNR opened at $41.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.65. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. Pentair has a 12-month low of $38.70 and a 12-month high of $80.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Pentair

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.93%.

In other news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 2,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total value of $121,234.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,138.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pentair

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNR. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the first quarter valued at $56,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the first quarter valued at $213,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 25.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 25.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PNR shares. Cowen reduced their target price on Pentair from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Pentair from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen reduced their target price on Pentair from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Pentair from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pentair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.90.

Pentair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

See Also

