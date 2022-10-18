PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Major Shareholder Sells $14,480.00 in Stock

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total transaction of $14,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,730,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,490,318.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Boaz Energy Ii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 17th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total transaction of $36,300.00.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,300 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total transaction of $38,425.00.

On Monday, October 10th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,468 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total transaction of $34,180.20.

On Friday, October 7th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,200 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $33,726.00.

PermRock Royalty Trust Price Performance

PRT opened at $7.20 on Tuesday. PermRock Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.37 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88. The company has a market cap of $87.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.56.

PermRock Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

PermRock Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PRT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. PermRock Royalty Trust had a net margin of 85.34% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from PermRock Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PermRock Royalty Trust

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 21,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas.

